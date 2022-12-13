BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,109. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

