BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,109. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
