BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE)
