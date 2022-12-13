BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

