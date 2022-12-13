BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

