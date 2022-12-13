BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
