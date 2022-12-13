Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BGX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,134. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

