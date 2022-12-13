Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.