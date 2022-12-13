Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Nima Ghamsari Sells 970,874 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $1,077,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. 2,262,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,060. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $281.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.