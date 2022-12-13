BlueArk (BRK) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $62.68 million and $694,955.18 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00186635 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $643,135.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

