BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLSFY remained flat at $60.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29.
About BlueScope Steel
