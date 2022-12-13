BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLSFY remained flat at $60.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

