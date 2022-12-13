BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,935,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

