BMO Capital Markets Lowers Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

WCP stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.81. 743,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.84. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.71.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at C$22,710,917.48. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.