BMO Capital Markets Trims Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Target Price to C$3.50

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

RBY stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.02. 384,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$110.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$1.83 and a one year high of C$5.14.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.