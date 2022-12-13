BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.15

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

BMTC Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$370.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.81.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

