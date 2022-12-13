Bondly (BONDLY) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $36,344.73 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00513540 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $905.21 or 0.05115628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.13 or 0.30427486 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

