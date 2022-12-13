bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

