bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
bpost NV/SA Stock Performance
BPOSY remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.
bpost NV/SA Company Profile
