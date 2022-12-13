Brahman Capital Corp. Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Avid Technology accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $22,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avid Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of AVID traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,738. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

