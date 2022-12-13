Brian F. Sullivan Buys 260,869 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) CEO Brian F. Sullivan acquired 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,345,697.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Celcuity Price Performance
Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 12,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.74. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Celcuity
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celcuity (CELC)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.