Brian F. Sullivan Buys 260,869 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) CEO Brian F. Sullivan acquired 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,345,697.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 12,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.74. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

