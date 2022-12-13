Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a PE ratio of 41.98.
About Brick Brewing
Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.
