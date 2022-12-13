British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,050 ($49.69) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,043 ($49.60).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 46 ($0.56) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,261.50 ($40.01). The company had a trading volume of 3,579,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,937. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,670 ($32.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,335 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,402.49. The company has a market cap of £73.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,387.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

