Broadcom (AVGO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $650.00.

12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $540.00 to $555.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $630.00 to $662.00.

12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $625.00 to $650.00.

12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $690.00 to $675.00.

12/5/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $680.00 to $650.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $715.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Broadcom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $720.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $680.00 to $650.00.

10/18/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $635.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.63. 2,301,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

