Broadcom (AVGO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/12/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $650.00.
- 12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $540.00 to $555.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2022 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $630.00 to $662.00.
- 12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $625.00 to $650.00.
- 12/9/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $690.00 to $675.00.
- 12/5/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $680.00 to $650.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $715.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Broadcom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $720.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $635.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.63. 2,301,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
