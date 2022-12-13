Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $16.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,816. The company has a market capitalization of $232.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

