Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$42.67

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market cap of C$13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.48. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.