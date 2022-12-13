Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Price Target at $45.20

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial
In related news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial
FB Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $47.40.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.
FB Financial Company Profile
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
Further Reading
