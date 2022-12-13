Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $76.92

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Down 3.5 %

Freshpet stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

