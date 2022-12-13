Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $19.57

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Pulmonx Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,755 shares of company stock worth $534,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pulmonx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $17,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

