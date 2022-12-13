Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $55.80

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 393,486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $63,604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

