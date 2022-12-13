Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target at $4.08

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Stock Down 10.6 %

Shift Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

