Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,267,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,078,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $420.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 405.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

