Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 910.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,309,162 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $184,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,508,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $147.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

