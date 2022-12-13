Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279,306 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.42% of Marvell Technology worth $525,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

