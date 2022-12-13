Brown Advisory Inc. Has $314.45 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.20% of NIKE worth $314,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 3.5 %

NIKE stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

