Brown Advisory Inc. Has $432.05 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,123 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Veeva Systems worth $432,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,480 shares of company stock worth $30,702,109 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE VEEV opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $271.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $187.54. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.