Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 384,494 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Align Technology worth $217,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 342.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 80.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $674.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.02. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

