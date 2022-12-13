Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.94% of Allegion worth $167,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after buying an additional 890,210 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $20,156,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion Price Performance

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

