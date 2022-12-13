Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 221,221 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,873,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 221,221 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Visa worth $1,747,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 2.7 %

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.34 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $415.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.