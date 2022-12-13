Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 345,496 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,584,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345,496 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $387,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,136,603. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

