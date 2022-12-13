Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 353,384 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 353,384 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.98% of Sherwin-Williams worth $570,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

