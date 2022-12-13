Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 755,121 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,121 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.64% of Chewy worth $240,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

