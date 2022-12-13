BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

