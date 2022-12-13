Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Up 469.0% in November

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a growth of 469.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKHW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

