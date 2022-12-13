Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,616 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,657. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $470.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

