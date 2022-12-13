Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 11,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,079. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($35.79) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.21) to €17.10 ($18.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

