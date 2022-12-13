Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 345,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,242,000 after buying an additional 58,245 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $714,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.55. 12,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

