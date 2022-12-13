Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663,406. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Credit Suisse Group

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.