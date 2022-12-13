Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.18.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.91. 209,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,030. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

