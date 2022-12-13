Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 10,225 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for about 0.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 102,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.