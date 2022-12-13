Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. 63,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 840,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.