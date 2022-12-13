Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Sells $55,250.00 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,500 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 100 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $58,942.84.

Cadre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 407,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,205. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.97 million and a P/E ratio of 271.91.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadre during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadre during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cadre during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDRE. Bank of America began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

