Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target to C$16.00

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

FECCF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 22,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,391. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

