Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 5.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.