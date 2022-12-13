Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.35.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Canadian Western Bank

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

